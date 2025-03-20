IAGON (IAG) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $524,265.65

IAGON (IAG) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 20th. One IAGON token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000287 BTC on exchanges. IAGON has a market cap of $92.00 million and approximately $524,265.65 worth of IAGON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, IAGON has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $85,441.28 or 1.00161864 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $85,375.65 or 1.00084923 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

IAGON Token Profile

IAGON launched on July 27th, 2021. IAGON’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 376,020,434 tokens. The Reddit community for IAGON is https://reddit.com/r/iagon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IAGON’s official Twitter account is @iagonofficial. The official website for IAGON is iagon.com. IAGON’s official message board is blog.iagon.com.

IAGON Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IAGON (IAG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Cardano platform. IAGON has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 376,020,434 in circulation. The last known price of IAGON is 0.2522866 USD and is up 3.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $516,240.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://iagon.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IAGON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IAGON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IAGON using one of the exchanges listed above.

