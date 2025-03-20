ai16z (AI16Z) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $60.74 Million

ai16z (AI16Z) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. In the last seven days, ai16z has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. One ai16z token can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000220 BTC on popular exchanges. ai16z has a total market capitalization of $206.82 million and approximately $60.74 million worth of ai16z was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85,441.28 or 1.00161864 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $85,375.65 or 1.00084923 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About ai16z

ai16z’s total supply is 1,099,998,790 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,099,999,685 tokens. ai16z’s official Twitter account is @ai16zdao. ai16z’s official website is elizaos.ai.

Buying and Selling ai16z

According to CryptoCompare, “ai16z (AI16Z) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. ai16z has a current supply of 1,099,998,790.22798441. The last known price of ai16z is 0.18920663 USD and is up 9.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 232 active market(s) with $58,830,088.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://elizaos.ai/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ai16z directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ai16z should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ai16z using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

