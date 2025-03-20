Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM) CFO Sells $1,058,689.10 in Stock

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) CFO James William Rogers sold 23,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $1,058,689.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,750 shares in the company, valued at $7,573,557.50. The trade was a 12.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, February 18th, James William Rogers sold 31,780 shares of Tempus AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $2,616,447.40.

On Wednesday, February 5th, James William Rogers sold 8,712 shares of Tempus AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $588,669.84.

TEM stock opened at $48.03 on Thursday. Tempus AI, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.89 and a 1-year high of $91.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Tempus AI in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Tempus AI in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,826,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Tempus AI in the fourth quarter valued at about $625,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tempus AI in the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tempus AI during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,034,000. Institutional investors own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TEM. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Tempus AI from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Tempus AI from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Tempus AI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tempus AI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.18.

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

