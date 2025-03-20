Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM) CFO Sells $1,058,689.10 in Stock

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) CFO James William Rogers sold 23,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $1,058,689.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,750 shares in the company, valued at $7,573,557.50. The trade was a 12.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
James William Rogers also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 18th, James William Rogers sold 31,780 shares of Tempus AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $2,616,447.40.
- On Wednesday, February 5th, James William Rogers sold 8,712 shares of Tempus AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $588,669.84.
Tempus AI Price Performance
TEM stock opened at $48.03 on Thursday. Tempus AI, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.89 and a 1-year high of $91.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.69.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tempus AI
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TEM. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Tempus AI from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Tempus AI from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Tempus AI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tempus AI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.18.
About Tempus AI
Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.
