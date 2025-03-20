Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 100,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,027 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $41,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Haven Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $5,666,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 701.6% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 422,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,527,000 after buying an additional 369,471 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 14,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust co lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 152.8% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 16,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,951,000 after acquiring an additional 10,162 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $422.15 on Thursday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $398.50 and a fifty-two week high of $548.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $437.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $445.70. The stock has a market cap of $34.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IDXX shares. Barclays lifted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $481.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $435.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $533.75.

Read Our Latest Report on IDXX

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

In related news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.94, for a total transaction of $1,397,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,242.34. This trade represents a 49.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP George Fennell sold 9,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.53, for a total value of $4,618,824.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,781,645.28. The trade was a 54.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.