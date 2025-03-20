Advisors Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,902 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $5,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eastern Bank boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 50,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Rollins by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Rollins by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 38,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Rollins by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 37,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rollins by 3.0% in the third quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 10,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. 51.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rollins Price Performance

Shares of ROL stock opened at $52.06 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.12 and its 200 day moving average is $49.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.23 and a beta of 0.78. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.72 and a twelve month high of $53.72.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Rollins had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 37.94%. Research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Rollins from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Rollins from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Rollins from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Insider Transactions at Rollins

In other news, insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 1,921 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $99,469.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,937.94. The trade was a 4.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 13,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total transaction of $675,217.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,526 shares in the company, valued at $3,916,600.68. This trade represents a 14.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,338 shares of company stock valued at $945,882 in the last ninety days. 4.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

