Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 528,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,802 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $66,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,009,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,584,000 after buying an additional 2,703,742 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,305,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,437,000 after buying an additional 669,321 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,665,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,557,000 after buying an additional 59,248 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 5.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,186,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,393,000 after buying an additional 61,524 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter worth $121,558,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Down 0.1 %

e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $63.56 on Thursday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.90 and a 1-year high of $219.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.61, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.04.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.35). e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 7.55%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 4,000 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total transaction of $269,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,232.32. The trade was a 67.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ELF. DA Davidson lowered their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $174.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.65.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

