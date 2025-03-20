Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 830,435 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 183.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,283,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 830,435 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $37,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 294.3% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 184.4% in the fourth quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHD opened at $28.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $69.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $25.18 and a 1 year high of $29.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.13.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

