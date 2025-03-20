Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 5,746.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,613,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,586,192 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Olin were worth $54,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OLN. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Olin by 246.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,616 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Olin by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Olin by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,461 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Olin

In related news, CEO Kenneth Todd Lane purchased 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.06 per share, for a total transaction of $203,435.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,250 shares in the company, valued at $203,435. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Olin Stock Up 0.8 %

OLN stock opened at $25.30 on Thursday. Olin Co. has a one year low of $22.98 and a one year high of $60.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. Olin had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 1.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Olin declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 12th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to reacquire up to 45% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Olin Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OLN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Olin from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group set a $28.00 price objective on Olin in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Olin in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Olin in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Olin from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Olin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.38.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

