Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,741 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $58,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 287.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 834,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,401,000 after acquiring an additional 13,405 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,008,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $416,863,000 after acquiring an additional 228,800 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 1,296.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 217,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,079,000 after acquiring an additional 201,640 shares during the period. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONTO has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Onto Innovation from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Onto Innovation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.88.

ONTO stock opened at $137.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.46. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.47 and a 52-week high of $238.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.29.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 14.24%. On average, analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $169,535.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,120,715. This trade represents a 5.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total transaction of $4,003,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 215,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,139,343.48. The trade was a 8.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 85,827 shares of company stock valued at $18,182,185. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

