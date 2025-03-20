Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 44.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 366,397 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 292,117 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $61,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Guidewire Software by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,426,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $626,918,000 after purchasing an additional 679,558 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Guidewire Software by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,330,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,580,000 after purchasing an additional 6,223 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its position in Guidewire Software by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 972,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,954,000 after purchasing an additional 31,512 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Guidewire Software by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 764,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,839,000 after purchasing an additional 53,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Guidewire Software by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 522,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,098,000 after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares in the last quarter.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $230,080.50. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 180,746 shares in the company, valued at $30,804,540.78. This trade represents a 0.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $244,692.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,330 shares in the company, valued at $48,996,077.40. This trade represents a 0.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,174 shares of company stock worth $6,746,147 over the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

Guidewire Software stock opened at $196.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 545.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $196.62 and a 200-day moving average of $186.78. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.00 and a 52 week high of $219.59.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $289.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.74 million. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 2.38%. On average, analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Guidewire Software from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Guidewire Software from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.08.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GWRE

About Guidewire Software

(Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.