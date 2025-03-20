Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Has $13.26 Million Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. lowered its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 90,629 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 14,969 shares during the quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $13,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,607,817 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $235,224,000 after buying an additional 95,190 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,456,520 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $213,089,000 after acquiring an additional 36,153 shares during the period. Fisher Funds Management LTD bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,730,000. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,845,000. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.83, for a total value of $327,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,216,256.62. This trade represents a 5.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total transaction of $130,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,238,126.76. This represents a 9.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock worth $3,194,240 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ EA opened at $141.97 on Thursday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.21 and a fifty-two week high of $168.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.71. The stock has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.78.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The game software company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by ($1.07). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 14.28%. On average, analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 19.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EA. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.78.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

