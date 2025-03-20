Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) CEO William Mariner Greenman Sells 71,086 Shares

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Free Report) CEO William Mariner Greenman sold 71,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total value of $103,074.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,238,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,146,074.40. This represents a 1.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

William Mariner Greenman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 7th, William Mariner Greenman sold 60,984 shares of Cerus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $91,476.00.

On Tuesday, March 4th, William Mariner Greenman sold 23,023 shares of Cerus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total value of $35,685.65.

Shares of Cerus stock opened at $1.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average of $1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $284.26 million, a PE ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 1.56. Cerus Co. has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $2.54.

Cerus ( NASDAQ:CERS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $50.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.81 million. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 40.55% and a negative net margin of 11.60%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cerus Co. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Cerus in a report on Friday, February 21st.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CERS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cerus by 153.7% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 195,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 118,280 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Cerus in the third quarter worth about $353,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cerus in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Cerus by 0.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,754,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 8,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in Cerus by 1,182.9% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 132,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 122,290 shares in the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

