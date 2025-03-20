iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Purchased by Certus Wealth Management LLC

Certus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Certus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Certus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 74.4% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 41,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 119.3% in the third quarter. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co now owns 105,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 57,250 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,763,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525,851 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners OCIO LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners OCIO LLC now owns 469,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,020,000 after buying an additional 16,776 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

GOVT opened at $22.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.84.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.0613 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

