Condor Capital Management Has $24.52 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Condor Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Condor Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $24,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 12,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA VO opened at $262.01 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.80. The company has a market cap of $259.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $234.18 and a 1 year high of $285.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.