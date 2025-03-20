The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 199,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,319 shares during the quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $12,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth $1,113,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,052,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,717,000 after buying an additional 148,221 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 1.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,890,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,248,000 after buying an additional 53,006 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the third quarter worth $566,000. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth $4,210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:KR opened at $65.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.74. The stock has a market cap of $47.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.51. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $49.04 and a 1 year high of $68.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Kroger Announces Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. Kroger had a return on equity of 27.73% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $34.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.96 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

Kroger announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $7.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 16.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Kroger from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Kroger from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Kroger from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.88.

Insider Activity

In other Kroger news, SVP Yael Cosset sold 17,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.19, for a total transaction of $1,170,570.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 139,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,208,617.56. This represents a 11.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brian W. Nichols sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total value of $86,723.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,523.90. This represents a 9.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 196,285 shares of company stock valued at $13,234,959. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

