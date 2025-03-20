Certus Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Certus Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 35.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,892 shares during the quarter. Certus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 470,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,585,000 after purchasing an additional 108,101 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 294,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,064,000 after purchasing an additional 46,219 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 19,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $49.81 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.43. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.49 and a one year high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1317 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

