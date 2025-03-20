BluePointe Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

BluePointe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 22,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VGLT opened at $57.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.84. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.80 and a fifty-two week high of $63.41.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.1893 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

