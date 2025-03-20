Condor Capital Management Grows Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Condor Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 384,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value makes up approximately 2.8% of Condor Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $31,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 4th quarter valued at $412,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 432,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000,000 after purchasing an additional 50,950 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 27.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 54,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,544,000 after purchasing an additional 11,624 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 589.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 66,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after purchasing an additional 56,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 183.9% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 9,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 6,099 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VONV opened at $83.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.71. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a fifty-two week low of $74.11 and a fifty-two week high of $87.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Company Profile

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

