Short Interest in Vecima Networks Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNWTF) Rises By 20.0%

Vecima Networks Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNWTF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the February 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.
Vecima Networks Price Performance
VNWTF opened at $7.50 on Thursday. Vecima Networks has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $18.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.27.
Vecima Networks Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vecima Networks
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- What GTC 2025 Signals for NVIDIA Stock’s Next Big Move
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Alphabet’s Officially In A Bear Market—Time To Buy?
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- D-Wave and Quantum Supremacy: Implications For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Vecima Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vecima Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.