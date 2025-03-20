Short Interest in THG Plc (OTCMKTS:THGPF) Rises By 19.5%

THG Plc (OTCMKTS:THGPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,574,000 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the February 13th total of 2,991,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.
THG Stock Performance
Shares of THGPF stock opened at C$0.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.52 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.63. THG has a one year low of C$0.52 and a one year high of C$0.52.
THG Company Profile
