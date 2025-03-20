Short Interest in THG Plc (OTCMKTS:THGPF) Rises By 19.5%

THG Plc (OTCMKTS:THGPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,574,000 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the February 13th total of 2,991,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

THG Stock Performance

Shares of THGPF stock opened at C$0.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.52 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.63. THG has a one year low of C$0.52 and a one year high of C$0.52.

Get THG alerts:

THG Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

THG Plc operates as an e-commerce technology company in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through THG Beauty, THG Nutrition, and THG Ingenuity segments. The THG Beauty segment manufactures and retails skincare, haircare, cosmetics, body care, and fragrance; and operates spa and experience venues, as well as luxury clothing and homeware.

Receive News & Ratings for THG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.