Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Position Increased by BluePointe Capital Management LLC

BluePointe Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 311.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,286 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,056 shares during the period. BluePointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ANET. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its position in Arista Networks by 0.5% in the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 5,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 35.0% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Arista Networks by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 3.1% during the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

ANET opened at $84.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.77. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.08 and a 12 month high of $133.58.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 29.91%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $102.50 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.00.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 51,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total transaction of $4,593,214.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 1,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total value of $159,409.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,752.64. This represents a 15.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 491,001 shares of company stock worth $49,112,111 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

