Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Short Interest Update

Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the February 13th total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 220,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shiseido Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SSDOY opened at $19.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.37 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Shiseido has a 1-year low of $15.43 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.44 and a 200-day moving average of $19.64.

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.36). Shiseido had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shiseido will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shiseido Company Profile

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; and skincare and makeup products. It also engages in the restaurant and food, and retail businesses; and operates beauty salons. In addition, the company operates and supports SABFA, a professional hair makeup training school.

