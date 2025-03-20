Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Sold by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the third quarter worth $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 532.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 82.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Steel Dynamics

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 23,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.67, for a total value of $3,184,810.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 122,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,448,593.80. The trade was a 16.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised Steel Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on STLD

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $128.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.60 and a 1 year high of $155.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.99.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.33). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 8.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, February 24th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 20.41%.

About Steel Dynamics

(Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.