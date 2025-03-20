Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 677 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. cut its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $3,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADM. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,045,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,256 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,430,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,755,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702,451 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,382,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296,193 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 33.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,979,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,757,000 after buying an additional 1,007,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,875,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,813,000 after buying an additional 268,102 shares during the period. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $46.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.67. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $44.92 and a twelve month high of $66.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.84.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.77 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.51%.

ADM has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Stephens cut their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.63.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

