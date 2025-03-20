Natixis Advisors LLC Has $14.54 Million Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 305,920 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,767 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $14,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 523 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Corning by 202.4% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of Corning stock opened at $48.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $41.83 billion, a PE ratio of 84.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $30.72 and a 52 week high of $55.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.62.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 3.86%. Equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 193.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GLW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corning news, COO Eric S. Musser sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total value of $1,557,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,944 shares in the company, valued at $7,940,852.48. The trade was a 16.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Alan Bell sold 2,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $110,162.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

