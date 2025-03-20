ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Shares Purchased by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ING Groep by 0.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 68,451,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,243,072,000 after buying an additional 429,562 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in ING Groep by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 3,381,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,989,000 after buying an additional 74,771 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ING Groep by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 2,771,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,436,000 after buying an additional 42,851 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in ING Groep by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 963,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,095,000 after buying an additional 15,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in ING Groep during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,375,000. 4.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ING Groep alerts:

ING Groep Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE ING opened at $20.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.95. ING Groep has a 52 week low of $15.09 and a 52 week high of $20.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market cap of $71.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.44.

ING Groep Cuts Dividend

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). ING Groep had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 28.30%. Equities research analysts predict that ING Groep will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th were paid a $0.1667 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.4%. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ING

ING Groep Company Profile

(Free Report)

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.