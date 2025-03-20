Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.17 Million in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JBND)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JBND – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 41,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JBND. Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 1,351,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,623,000 after acquiring an additional 76,756 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,253,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 797,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,649,000 after acquiring an additional 7,372 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA purchased a new position in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,469,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000,000.

Get JPMorgan Active Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Active Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of JBND stock opened at $53.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.75 and a 200 day moving average of $53.16. JPMorgan Active Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.93 and a twelve month high of $55.06.

About JPMorgan Active Bond ETF

The JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (JBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a diverse portfolio of U.S. dollar-denominated, investment grade bonds JBND was launched on Oct 11, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JBND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Active Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Active Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.