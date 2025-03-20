Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.17 Million in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JBND)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JBND – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 41,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JBND. Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 1,351,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,623,000 after acquiring an additional 76,756 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,253,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 797,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,649,000 after acquiring an additional 7,372 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA purchased a new position in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,469,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000,000.
JPMorgan Active Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of JBND stock opened at $53.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.75 and a 200 day moving average of $53.16. JPMorgan Active Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.93 and a twelve month high of $55.06.
About JPMorgan Active Bond ETF
The JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (JBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a diverse portfolio of U.S. dollar-denominated, investment grade bonds JBND was launched on Oct 11, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Active Bond ETF
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- What GTC 2025 Signals for NVIDIA Stock’s Next Big Move
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Alphabet’s Officially In A Bear Market—Time To Buy?
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- D-Wave and Quantum Supremacy: Implications For Investors
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JBND – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Active Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Active Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.