PDS Planning Inc Invests $28,000 in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)

PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,754,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,277,000 after buying an additional 218,172 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,430,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after buying an additional 683,287 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 682,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 140,529 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 586,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 18,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 497,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 27,839 shares during the last quarter. 33.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on AKBA. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Akebia Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

In other news, SVP Steven Keith Burke sold 50,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $106,062.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 816,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,714,091.40. The trade was a 5.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John P. Butler sold 144,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $302,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,604,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,469,093. The trade was a 5.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 280,579 shares of company stock valued at $589,216. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AKBA stock opened at $2.84 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.81. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $2.89. The stock has a market cap of $619.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 0.94.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $46.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.36 million. Research analysts anticipate that Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company’s lead product investigational product candidate is Vafseo (vadadustat), an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent patients.

