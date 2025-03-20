Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,853 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 63.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $2,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 23,141 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,292,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 12,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 157.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,678 shares during the period. Finally, one8zero8 LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ResMed

In other news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.11, for a total value of $484,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,218 shares in the company, valued at $18,695,249.98. This trade represents a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 8,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.77, for a total value of $1,896,290.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,472 shares in the company, valued at $107,842,105.44. This represents a 1.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,940 shares of company stock worth $9,164,385. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Trading Up 0.8 %

RMD stock opened at $222.07 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $235.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.36. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $172.19 and a fifty-two week high of $263.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.14. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 25.34%. Analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 25.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on RMD shares. StockNews.com upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ResMed from $270.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on ResMed from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.83.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

