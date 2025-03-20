Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,353 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OKE. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its position in ONEOK by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morton Capital Management LLC CA lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 7,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OKE opened at $100.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $62.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.75. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $76.23 and a one year high of $118.07.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.11. ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 79.69%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OKE shares. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of ONEOK from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of ONEOK from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.31.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

