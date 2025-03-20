Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 200 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,031 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,630,049 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $499,273,000 after buying an additional 1,536,289 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,098,497 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $452,135,000 after buying an additional 267,343 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,143,639 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $408,410,000 after buying an additional 28,009 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,691,637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $265,853,000 after buying an additional 182,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,267,835 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $223,994,000 after buying an additional 775,470 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyworks Solutions

In other news, CEO Philip G. Brace bought 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.13 per share, with a total value of $661,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $661,300. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SWKS. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $87.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.78.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $70.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 5.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.15. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.01 and a fifty-two week high of $120.86. The firm has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.18.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.26). Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 13.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.89%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Articles

