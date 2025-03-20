Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Shares Acquired by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Free Report) by 42.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 10.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 65,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 1.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 197,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 3,705 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 551,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,810,000 after buying an additional 5,789 shares during the period. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARCT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. BTIG Research set a $48.00 target price on Arcturus Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCT opened at $13.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $363.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 2.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.16. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $45.00.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $22.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.64 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.39% and a negative net margin of 36.39%. On average, analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

