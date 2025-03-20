Condor Capital Management Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Condor Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. L.K. Benson & Company P.C. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $484,000. Saiph Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Saiph Capital LLC now owns 34,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 50,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,507,000 after acquiring an additional 25,294 shares in the last quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 57,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000.

IWP stock opened at $120.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.34. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $101.12 and a 52-week high of $139.68. The firm has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

