Condor Capital Management Has $7.88 Million Holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF)

Condor Capital Management raised its position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 157,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,746 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF were worth $7,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Arrowroot Family Office LLC grew its stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 14.7% in the third quarter. Arrowroot Family Office LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the period.

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TAXF opened at $49.81 on Thursday. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.61 and a 12-month high of $51.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.20 and its 200 day moving average is $50.58.

About American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF

The American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (TAXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds. The fund seeks current income that is exempt from federal taxes. TAXF was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

