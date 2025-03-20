Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Shares Acquired by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management grew its stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 307,627 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,605 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $4,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GBDC. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter worth about $162,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,591 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 14,214 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 38,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 342,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Golub Capital BDC Price Performance

NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $15.02 on Thursday. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.05 and a 12 month high of $17.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.50.

Golub Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The investment management company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 39.63%. On average, analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.39%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GBDC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Golub Capital BDC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

(Free Report)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.