Condor Capital Management Decreases Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Condor Capital Management reduced its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,910 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,119,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 16,556 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 111,311 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generali Investments Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at $186,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Colin M. Davie sold 2,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.30, for a total value of $1,008,479.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,933,009.50. This represents a 34.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on SHW shares. Robert W. Baird set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective (down from $423.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $423.00 price objective (up from $418.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.13.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SHW opened at $334.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $353.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $365.04. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $282.09 and a twelve month high of $400.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.23.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 74.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 29.95%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Further Reading

