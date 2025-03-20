AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Purchased by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management raised its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $3,591.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.71. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,728.97 and a 1 year high of $3,704.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3,420.93 and its 200-day moving average is $3,252.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $28.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $29.11 by ($0.82). AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 53.89% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,600.00, for a total transaction of $5,670,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,200. This represents a 79.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,550.08, for a total transaction of $482,810.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,430,682.24. This trade represents a 25.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,871 shares of company stock worth $6,720,811. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,750.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,525.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Roth Capital set a $3,763.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,024.00 to $3,585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,651.91.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AZO

AutoZone Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.