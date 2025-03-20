Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 113,343 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 1.0% of Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in Visa were worth $35,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 98 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Visa Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of Visa stock opened at $339.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.70 and a 1 year high of $366.54. The company has a market capitalization of $631.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $339.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.21.
Visa Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.79%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
V has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Visa from $326.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Visa from $395.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Visa from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.96.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on V
Insider Buying and Selling at Visa
In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.78, for a total value of $2,739,263.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.62, for a total value of $815,313.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,569,094.56. This trade represents a 34.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 103,855 shares of company stock worth $35,165,827. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Visa
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- What GTC 2025 Signals for NVIDIA Stock’s Next Big Move
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Alphabet’s Officially In A Bear Market—Time To Buy?
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- D-Wave and Quantum Supremacy: Implications For Investors
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.