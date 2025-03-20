Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Trims Stake in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. lessened its stake in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 198,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in Stantec were worth $15,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STN. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Stantec by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 344,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,786,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in Stantec by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 11,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Stantec by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,776,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,817,000 after buying an additional 48,009 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Stantec by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,402,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Stantec in the 3rd quarter worth about $655,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Stantec stock opened at $83.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Stantec Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.18 and a 1 year high of $90.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.02. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09 and a beta of 1.04.

Stantec Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.1574 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.61%.

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of Stantec from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

