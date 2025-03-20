Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Holdings Reduced by Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. cut its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 60,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,429 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $22,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 2.8% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 743,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,135,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 41,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.42, for a total transaction of $313,099.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,818,050.22. This represents a 1.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mairead Magner sold 198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.61, for a total value of $70,806.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,792,331.61. The trade was a 1.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,234 shares of company stock worth $2,588,102 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TT stock opened at $350.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $362.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $379.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $286.32 and a 12 month high of $422.00.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 35.37%. Analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

Several research firms have issued reports on TT. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Melius cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $398.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $398.00 price objective on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $387.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $413.69.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

