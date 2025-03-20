iA Global Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $11,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on ADI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Williams Trading set a $245.00 price objective on Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on Analog Devices from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.41.

Analog Devices Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $209.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $217.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.15. The stock has a market cap of $104.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.87, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $182.57 and a 52-week high of $247.10.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.11%.

Analog Devices declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.12, for a total transaction of $2,091,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,575,652.16. This represents a 13.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

