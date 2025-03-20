Viawealth LLC Increases Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Viawealth LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF comprises 3.8% of Viawealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Viawealth LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $6,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOBL. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $271,000. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 29,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 22,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,135,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,748,000 after purchasing an additional 124,305 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

BATS:NOBL opened at $101.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.72. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.83 and a fifty-two week high of $108.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 0.91.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Dividend Announcement

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.5863 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

