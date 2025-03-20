Insider Buying: AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) Director Buys $208,685.64 in Stock

AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Free Report) Director Leonard M. Tannenbaum purchased 32,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.52 per share, for a total transaction of $208,685.64. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,909,876 shares in the company, valued at $25,492,391.52. This represents a 0.83 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
AFC Gamma Stock Down 1.4 %
NASDAQ AFCG opened at $6.39 on Thursday. AFC Gamma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.08 and a 12 month high of $13.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $140.28 million, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.22 and its 200 day moving average is $9.19.
AFC Gamma Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. AFC Gamma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.00%.
A number of analysts have commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on AFC Gamma in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AFC Gamma in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut AFC Gamma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.67.
AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other various commercial real estate loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.
