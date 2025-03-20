Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd Takes Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 351,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,199,000. Pinterest makes up about 0.6% of Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 57,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 18,430 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,540,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,855,000 after purchasing an additional 119,367 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 844,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,326,000 after purchasing an additional 32,539 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,252,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,669,000 after purchasing an additional 87,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leibman Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. now owns 64,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 32,464 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PINS. Barclays boosted their target price on Pinterest from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Pinterest in a report on Friday, February 7th. TD Cowen began coverage on Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark upgraded Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.30.

Pinterest Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $31.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.02. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $45.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.27.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.30). Pinterest had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 8.10%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 3,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total value of $137,365.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 144,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,399,072.34. This represents a 2.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total value of $45,068.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,139,880.34. This trade represents a 3.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 105,729 shares of company stock worth $3,617,950. Corporate insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Featured Stories

