Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Buys 7,311 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,311 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 6.5% of Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $23,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VCIT. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 92,783,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,447,768,000 after purchasing an additional 4,289,340 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $323,370,000. Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7,732.2% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 2,308,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278,614 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,196,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,952,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,222 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,284.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 677,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,782,000 after purchasing an additional 629,019 shares during the period.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
VCIT stock opened at $81.70 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.85 and its 200-day moving average is $81.58. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $77.80 and a twelve month high of $84.26.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- What GTC 2025 Signals for NVIDIA Stock’s Next Big Move
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Alphabet’s Officially In A Bear Market—Time To Buy?
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- D-Wave and Quantum Supremacy: Implications For Investors
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.