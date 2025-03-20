Lingohr Asset Management GmbH Acquires Shares of 1,400 Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Lingohr Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in Waste Connections by 58.0% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Waste Connections Stock Performance
NYSE WCN opened at $190.76 on Thursday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.34 and a 52-week high of $194.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $185.02 and a 200-day moving average of $182.57. The company has a market capitalization of $49.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.
Waste Connections Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.72%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently weighed in on WCN. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Waste Connections from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $196.00 to $192.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.43.
About Waste Connections
Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.
