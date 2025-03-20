Viawealth LLC Cuts Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Viawealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. Viawealth LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at $173,055,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 328.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 431,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,475,000 after purchasing an additional 330,344 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 951,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,472,000 after buying an additional 324,159 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,349,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.5% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,288,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,651,000 after buying an additional 285,621 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on BAH shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $180.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.27.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of BAH opened at $112.54 on Thursday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $101.82 and a 1-year high of $190.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 68.97% and a net margin of 7.39%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is 32.79%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

