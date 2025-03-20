1,569,800 Shares in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Purchased by Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd

Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,569,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,397,000. DraftKings makes up about 3.6% of Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Paul Liberman sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $7,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,342,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,366,158. This represents a 12.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 52,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $2,058,303.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 653,843 shares in the company, valued at $25,499,877. This trade represents a 7.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,663,966 shares of company stock worth $112,550,362 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $38.54 on Thursday. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $28.69 and a one year high of $53.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.17 and a 200-day moving average of $40.20. The company has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of -36.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.93.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.35). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 10.64% and a negative return on equity of 48.13%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DKNG has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on DraftKings from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Argus set a $60.00 target price on DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DraftKings from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on DraftKings from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.44.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

