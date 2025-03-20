Viawealth LLC Takes Position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Viawealth LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 18,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 22,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 6,890 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 70,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 24,488 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 62,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 3,883 shares in the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 465,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,701,000 after acquiring an additional 198,201 shares during the period.

Shares of FPEI stock opened at $18.76 on Thursday. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $17.90 and a 1 year high of $19.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.82.

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

