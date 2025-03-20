Blueshift Asset Management LLC Sells 27,237 Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 87,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,237 shares during the quarter. Cinemark accounts for about 1.0% of Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $2,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNK. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 714.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Cinemark during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Cinemark by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cinemark by 198.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000.

Cinemark Price Performance

NYSE CNK opened at $26.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.52. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.32 and a 52 week high of $36.28.

Cinemark Dividend Announcement

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). Cinemark had a return on equity of 65.83% and a net margin of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $814.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. Cinemark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Wanda Marie Gierhart sold 9,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $246,213.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,178. This trade represents a 5.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CNK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Cinemark from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Cinemark from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cinemark from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Cinemark from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.70.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

